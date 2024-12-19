Uber’s store pickup feature to ease deliveries for users

Moove is Uber’s exclusive vehicle financing and vehicle supply partner in sub-Saharan Africa

Uber has launched its store pickup feature to allow consumers to have their parcels and purchases picked up or delivered conveniently.

With the new feature, known as Courier, consumers can book a delivery person to collect their prepaid items from stores, whether purchased in-store or online. The product is designed to make same-day deliveries easier and faster.

Tope Akinwumi, country manager for Uber Nigeria said, “We aim to stay close to the evolving needs of our consumer base and the introduction of Store Pickups with Courier demonstrates this understanding. With Courier, one can send or receive items and also have purchased items picked up in-store, providing convenience for consumers and allowing them to spend more time with loved ones this festive season.”

According to the ride-hailing platform, with store pickups, one can upload a picture of his or her receipt and provide specific instructions for the driver regarding where and how to pick up the items. Additionally, the driver can interact with the store on the customer’s behalf.

Speaking on how to activate, Uber said, “Consumers simply need to prepare the item for pickup, select “Courier” on the Uber app, choose the delivery type (send or receive), input the pickup and delivery addresses, and review the terms and conditions. Upon confirmation of the request, the consumer can monitor the delivery progress in real time via the app.”

Also, users can take advantage of Live Tracking, which allows them to follow the pickup and delivery of their items, and PIN Verification, which provides a unique PIN that the delivery person can use to verify that the correct item has been collected or delivered.

The feature is, however, only available in Lagos, with plans to extend to other key cities soon.

Share