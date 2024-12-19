Flutterwave partners AfriGo to deepen financial inclusion

Flutterwave has announced its collaboration with AfriGo, Nigeria’s new domestic card scheme, and the Central Bank of Nigeria to enhance financial inclusion across the country.

The payment firm revealed that AfriGo cards will now be accepted across all Flutterwave payment channels, including its online payment gateway and point-of-sale (POS) systems to simplify payments and make financial

services more accessible to Nigerians.

“AfriGo provides a new opportunity for anyone in Nigeria to make easy payments to local businesses, both online and offline, in Naira,”

Flutterwave stated.

For business owners, integrating AfriGo payments is seamless, requiring no additional setup beyond enabling the card payment method on their Flutterwave dashboard. Customers, on the other hand, can effortlessly

make payments by simply entering their card details at checkout and authorising the transaction.

Flutterwave highlighted the benefits of the AfriGo initiative, describing it as a secure and inclusive payment method that not only

simplifies transactions but also offers exclusive deals and seamless experiences.

It noted that collaboration is expected to drive financial growth and inclusion, providing more payment options for Nigerians while supporting

local businesses.

Digital payments adoption has grown greatly over the past few years. According to Enhancing Financial Innovation and Access (EFInA), over 45 percent of the adult population in Nigeria in 2023 transacted digitally compared to 34 percent in 2022.

Share