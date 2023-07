Elon Musk on Sunday plans to change the Twitter logo to “X” from the famous blue bird and redirect the site to X.com from Twitter.com.

In a tweet, Elon Musk said, “X.com now points to twitter.com”. “Interim X logo goes live later today”.

In a series of posts on his Twitter account, Musk said that he’s looking to make the change worldwide as soon as on Monday.