Twitter: Why you still need VPN after Nigeria lifts ban

The Nigeria government on Thursday lifted the ban it placed on Twitter’s operations in the country after the microblogging platform agreed to open an office and employ a representative.

The government’s claim that Twitter also agreed to allow it gain direct access to the backend which will enable it to delete posts deemed to have violated rules of engagement on the platform, have some Nigerians deeply concerned due to the ramifications for privacy and freedom of speech.

However, following the unban order, several Nigerians who had downloaded virtual private network (VPN) apps to boycott the government’s ban are deleting them.

“I used VPN to access Twitter because the action of the Nigerian government was hasty, brash, and needless,” Fola Adeola, a Twitter user said. “Citizens lost more financially and otherwise than the government did.”

Many Nigerians came to know about VPNs because of the ban. However, before the ban, there was always a VPN that enabled users to go over an encrypted connection from their devices to another point on the internet, likely in another country, and then make its way onto the public internet. Essentially, VPN offers much more than just helping you circumvent an unfavourable public ban on a social media platform.

Here are other uses of VPN

Public WiFi safety

There are quite a few places in the country where you go and have access to public WiFi. For example, when you lodge in a hotel, visit a learning centre, bank, a restaurant, etc you may encounter this public WiFi. This is also true for many Nigerians that travel outside the country for business or leisure. While it is tempting to want to gain access, it comes at the expense of security.

A primary feature of a VPN is the ability to encrypt and protect the data and ensure the origin and device information stays hidden. In other words, VPN is meant to provide security and privacy as you communicate over the internet.

Privacy from apps and services

While your home WiFi is less likely to be attacked by hackers compared to public connection, your data remains vulnerable.

The internet service provider (ISP) you pay to enable you have access to the web can access all your data online. The ISP is able to see when, where, and how you browse. Many of these companies would not just collect your data, they will sell it to advertisers, which can be dangerous in the wrong hands. Using a VPN can ensure your IP address is not visible to your ISP.

Also, many services you subscribe to such as social media platforms like Facebook, Google, and Twitter are constantly mining information about you through your online traffic. This information enables them to show you tailored ads but more importantly, they are free to sell this information to a third party.

A VPN helps to encrypt your data making it harder for these services to collect information on you. They will also have less influence on what you see online.

Remote working

Remote working has become a default setting for many companies and since it requires the entire companies’ operations to become accessible on the internet, it leaves a company vulnerable to cyber attacks.

VPN’s data encryption capability means that a company can protect confidential information. In addition, workers can connect to the office WiFi and access sensitive materials on their own devices while away from the office. However, VPNs for large companies require customised solutions from large-scale providers, so they may be expensive for small companies.

Bypass restricted content

If you are a frequent online user in Nigeria, you must have come across some video content, websites, or streaming events on ESPN or Netflix that place restrictions on viewers from particular countries.

Also, you might not be able to view your usual streams when on holiday or moved to a different country.

A VPN, therefore, can help you stay connected to the internet via servers in your home country, so you can watch your favourite show or access blocked websites again. You can also access websites or streaming services from a different country with a VPN.