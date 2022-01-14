Twitter: Negotiate balanced use of digital platforms, says LCCI

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has stressed the need for countries to ensure balanced negotiation in the use of digital platforms for mutual benefits between governments and operators.

Chinyere Almona, the director-general, LCCI, gave the advice, weekend, in a statement in reacting to the Federal Government’s announcement of the Twitter ban lift.

The use of Twitter, a microblogging platform, was banned in Nigeria on June 5, 2021, and was lifted on January 13.

Almona said that the negotiation became imperative due to the lessons learnt during the Nigeria-Twitter issue. She urged the government to explore these lessons in creating a realistic template for regulating digital platforms in Nigeria for maximum benefits.

The DG also tasked the government to create an enabling regulatory environment that would support global technology companies in achieving their potential.

According to her, when this happens, the country’s gross domestic product and revenue mobilisation will receive a boost through tax revenues from these companies.

“The Federal Government’s press statement conveying the lifting of the suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria is well received and commendable.

“In business terms, the cost of the seven-month shutdown of Twitter operations in Nigeria is estimated to be N10.72 trillion (26.1billion dollars) according to Netblock’s Cost of Shutdown Tool.

“Digital platforms have become a viable tool for business operations and governance in engaging with a diverse audience and boosting digital transactions.

Read also: Reps Minority caucus asks Buhari to apologise to Nigerians for Twitter ban

“Currently, the information and communications technology sector is one of the growth drivers in the economy and we see additional activities of the digital platforms as adding more potential to this sector.

“We, therefore, urge the government to create an enabling regulatory environment that supports global technology companies in achieving their potential and are sustainably profitable,” she said.

Almona also implored all relevant institutions to work toward enhancing Nigeria’s digital infrastructure.

This, she said, would sustainably support innovation in almost all sectors of the economy especially healthcare delivery, agric-technology, learning, e-governance, and fintech.