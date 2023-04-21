Twitter removes blue check marks legacy accounts

Twitter has withdrawn its blue checkmark of verification from all legacy accounts on its platform, requesting money in exchange for it back. According to the tech giant, individuals who wish to remain verified on Twitter can sign up for Twitter Blue paying up to $114 per year.

Thousands of verified accounts on Twitter woke up today to find that their blue check marks were gone. Twitter had earlier announced on its platform that it was removing verified checkmarks from all legacy accounts which could be restored for $8 a month, much to the displeasure of its users and accounts affected.

Read also: Twitter moves to remove verified blue-ticks of nonpaying subscribers

“There’s no verification about it, it’s just a desperate money grab to inflate Twitter’s revenue numbers to give off the impression that it’s been turned around.” @SeeReax on Twitter.