Google celebrates Earth Day with doodle

Search engine giant, Google, is celebrating World Earth Day 2023 with a doodle that demonstrates how humans could live sustainably in the environment.

Earth Day is an annual event on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. First held on April 22, 1970, it now includes a wide range of events. The official theme for this year is Invest In Our Planet.

This year’s doodle highlights how individuals and communities can work together in big and small ways to act against climate change.

It includes taking certain climate-friendly steps reflecting in the way we travel, to the electricity we use, the food we eat, and the things we buy.

It recognises opting for clean energy in replacement of fossil fuel, planting of trees, wildlife conservation and many more.

The devastating effects of climate change ranges from heat waves to wildfire, flooding, and drought among others ravaging parts of the earth.

On this day, people all over the globe honour the achievements of the environmental movement and consider areas where further climate justice is needed.