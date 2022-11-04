Twitter jobs cut: Elon faces lawsuits over 60 days notification law

Elon Musk, the richest man in the world and new owner of Twitter, is likely to face lawsuits from aggrieved former employees for ignoring the Californian State WARN law which mandates employers to give workers a 60 days termination notice before laying them off.

Twitter had in a memo sent to all employees this week, said it has concluded plans to lay off 60 percent of its total workers by close of work on Friday 4 November 2022.

Experts have pointed out that because Musk only confirmed the conclusion of th3 $44 billion Twitter acquisition on Friday 28 October, it is practically impossible that the workers would have received the 60 days mandated notification of termination required by the Californian State law.

The notice must be given in the case a massive layoff. Lisa Bloom, a US trial lawyers says the Twitter 60 percent lay off qualifies under the law.

The WARN law applies to all California employers of 75+ employees, which includes Twitter with about 7500 employees.

The purpose of the law is to give laid off employees time to figure out how to handle the disruption.

Details later…