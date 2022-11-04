Fujitsu unveils image scanning devices to improve Nigerian business operations

Fujitsu Limited, a Japanese multinational ICT equipment and services corporation has unveiled the Fujitsu fi-8000, latest edition of its image scanning devices to address capture challenges and drive sustainable business impact in the Nigerian market.

According to the company, 75 percent of organisations are in need of continuous scanning devices and the Fujitsu-8000 series guarantees exceptional image quality with new Clear Image Capture Technology, surpassing the capabilities of existing ones to provide accuracy and the capability to capture the widest range of documents.

Richard Amaechi, managing director, IQ Distributions Limited, distributors of Fujitsu products during the t Launch and IQ-Fujitsu forum said, “The 8000 series is replacing the 7000 series. The 7000 series has been in the market for 10 years and doing well but we saw the need for an upgrade.

It is not too different from the initial one but it got better. The 8000 series comprises everything that the 7000 series have with more improvement. It is now network enabled, for you to network in a system you need an additional device but it is inbuilt on the 8000 series which is not on the 7000 series.”

He added that the population of the country and the need to digitise documents remains the major drivers of Fujitsu products in the Nigerian market.

“If you check the digital transformation journey going on all over the world, Nigeria is actually lagging, meaning that there are more opportunities to digitise papers. On estimate, there are trillion documents sitting in warehouses, government environments, libraries which could easily be stored digitally to protect against termites, floods, and others. So there is a need to go fully digital and you cannot talk about digitising Africa without Nigeria because it remains the hub,” Amaechi said.

Andras Farkas, group business development manager, IQ Express Limited during the product launch and IQ-Fujitsu Forum held in Lagos explained the need for the new scanning technology as organisations source for seamless ways to scan documents.

Citing a recent study titled ‘10 guaranteed advantages of digitisation that you should know: information management simplified’, the development manager disclosed that 53 percent of organisations are in need of new scanners to replace out-dated ones.

He explained further that poor rescanning of already scanned documents remains a waste of time which the FI-8000 series aims to address.

“45 per cent of buyers are looking for high speed scanning, 45 per cent are looking for integration into existing enterprise systems, 44 per cent are looking for scanner with good image quality, 42 per cent are looking for central management of scanner and 41 per cent are looking for good security capabilities,” Farkas said.