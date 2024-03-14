Top 20 apps used by IOS and Android in Nigeria

Experts at Statisense, a data-oriented firm, have revealed the top 20 applications used in Nigeria by Android and iPhone Operating System (IOS) users as of March 13, 2024.
The top 20 apps used by Android users were:
1. Opay
2. WhatsApp Messenger
3. WhatsApp Business
4. Palmpay
5. Facebook Lite
6. Telegram
7. UpRock
8. TikTok
9. Sender
10. Moniepoint Personal Banking
11. Tiktok Lite
12. Audiomack
13. Opay Business
14. Led light
15. Pi Network
16. Moniepoint Business Banking
17. Truecaller
18. Snapchat
19. Hlonglangvpn
20. Sidrachain
The top apps used by iPhone Operating system (IOS) were:
1. ByBit
2. Opay
3. Tiktok
4. WhatsApp Messenger
5. Snapchat
6. Telegram
7. WhatsApp Business
8. Facebook
9. CapCut
10. AudioMack
11. Instagram
12. Xender
13. Palmpay
14. Gmail
15. YouTube
16. Facebook Messenger
17. Netflix
18. Kuda
19. Google Chrome
20. Quranly