Top 20 apps used by IOS and Android in Nigeria

Experts at Statisense, a data-oriented firm, have revealed the top 20 applications used in Nigeria by Android and iPhone Operating System (IOS) users as of March 13, 2024.

The top 20 apps used by Android users were:

1. Opay

2. WhatsApp Messenger

3. WhatsApp Business

4. Palmpay

5. Facebook Lite

6. Telegram

7. UpRock

8. TikTok

9. Sender

10. Moniepoint Personal Banking

11. Tiktok Lite

12. Audiomack

13. Opay Business

14. Led light

15. Pi Network

16. Moniepoint Business Banking

17. Truecaller

18. Snapchat

19. Hlonglangvpn

20. Sidrachain

The top apps used by iPhone Operating system (IOS) were:

1. ByBit

2. Opay

3. Tiktok

4. WhatsApp Messenger

5. Snapchat

6. Telegram

7. WhatsApp Business

8. Facebook

9. CapCut

10. AudioMack

11. Instagram

12. Xender

13. Palmpay

14. Gmail

15. YouTube

16. Facebook Messenger

17. Netflix

18. Kuda

19. Google Chrome

20. Quranly