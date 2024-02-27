Top 10 Nigerian states with highest number of Internet users

Lagos, Ogun, Kano, Oyo, and Kaduna are the top states with the highest Internet subscriptions in Nigeria, data from the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed.

In its latest report, ‘Telecoms Data: Active Voice and Internet, Porting and Tariff Information,’ the NBS revealed that the FCT, Niger, Rivers, Adamawa, and Katsina, made up the list of top ten states with the highest number of Internet subscriptions in the country.

“Lagos had 18.93 million Internet subscribers in 2023, while Ogun state had 9.57 million Internet subscribers in the same period. Kano followed with 9.03 million Internet subscribers, making it the state with the third highest number of Internet subscribers in Nigeria,” the report said.

It further revealed that Lagos, being the state with the highest subscriptions, had 7.66 million subscriptions on the MTN network, 4.99 million on GLO’s network, 4.89 million on Airtel’s network and 1.29 million on 9mobile’s network, with others were using other Internet subscription channels.

Conversely, Bayelsa recorded the least Internet subscriptions with 1.56 million, followed by Zamfara and Gombe with 2.77 million and 2.79 million, respectively.

The NBS also noted that there has been a surge in internet subscriptions, reaching 163.8 million as of December 2023. This marks a 9.07 percent growth year-on-year and a 2.29 percent increase on a quarter-on-quarter basis, a pointer to continued digital adoption despite the harsh economic realities.