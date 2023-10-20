Tokenisation of real-world assets: Why you should care

The world of finance is changing, and it’s changing for the better. You may have heard about the terms “blockchain” and “tokenisation,” and you might be wondering what these buzzwords mean and why they matter to you. Well, you’re not alone! In this article, I’ll demystify the concept of tokenisation, specifically the tokenisation of real-world assets, and explain why it’s something you should care about.

The Basics of Tokenisation

Let’s start with the basics. Tokenisation is a process where real-world assets, like a house or property, a piece of art, or even your favourite holiday hotel, are transformed into digital tokens on a blockchain. These tokens are like digital representations of the actual assets, but they come with superpowers.

Imagine you have a valuable painting. Normally, owning a share of that painting would require you to buy the whole thing, which might be way out of your budget. However, with tokenisation, you can own a fraction of the painting. This is where the superpower comes in – tokenisation allows you to own just a piece of something big.

Accessibility and Inclusivity

So, why should you care about the tokenisation of real-world assets? Well, first and foremost, it’s all about accessibility. Tokenisation is breaking down the barriers to investment. It’s like a magic key that opens doors to assets that were once reserved for the elite.

Let’s take real estate as an example. Buying a house can be a daunting task. With tokenisation, you can own a fraction of a property. It’s like getting a slice of the real estate pie without needing a fortune to enter. This makes investments in real-world assets accessible to more people, including you.

Liquidity and Flexibility

Here’s another reason to care about tokenisation: liquidity. Liquidity means how easily you can buy or sell something. In traditional investments, like real estate or fine art, it’s not so easy to sell your share. It could take weeks, months, or even years.

Tokenised assets change the game. These digital tokens are like hot potatoes – you can pass them on quickly. This means you can convert your investments into cash when you need it, providing you with financial flexibility.

Read also: “Lack of regulatory framework slowing blockchain adoption in Nigeria”

Transparency and Security

Now, let’s talk about trust. In traditional systems, trust often depends on intermediaries like banks or brokers. With tokenisation, trust is baked into the system through something called a blockchain. A blockchain is like a digital ledger that records every transaction. It’s transparent, and it’s secure.

When you buy a token representing a real-world asset, you can see exactly where it came from and where it’s been. It’s like having a complete history of a car before buying it. This transparency builds trust and reduces the risk of fraud.

Diversification and Lower Costs

Diversification is a fancy word for not putting all your eggs in one basket. Tokenisation enables you to diversify your investments easily. You can own a piece of real estate, a fraction of an artwork, and a share of farmland, all without breaking the bank.

Additionally, tokenisation can lower costs. Traditional investments often involve hefty fees for intermediaries. With digital tokens, the need for these intermediaries decreases, which means more money in your pocket.

Now, let’s bring it all home with some real-world examples.

Imagine you love a hotel in your favourite holiday destination, and you want to support it. With tokenisation, you can invest in the hotel’s future by purchasing tokens that represent a share of the business. You become a part-owner and share in its success.

Or, think about a beautiful house or property in a sought-after location that you’ve always dreamed of owning. Tokenisation allows you to buy a fraction of that property, making your dream a reality without the burden of a massive mortgage.

The Future of Finance

The world of finance is evolving, and the tokenisation of real-world assets is at the forefront of this transformation. It offers opportunities for everyone, not just the privileged few. It provides accessibility, liquidity, transparency, and security. It encourages diversification and reduces costs.

So, why should you care about the tokenisation of real-world assets? Because it’s about your financial future. It’s about having a piece of the pie, owning a fraction of something significant, and opening doors to investments that once seemed out of reach.

Whether you want to invest in a cozy hotel, a lovely piece of property, a dream house, or any other real-world asset, tokenisation can make it possible. It’s about making the financial world more inclusive, more flexible, and more transparent. The future of finance is here, and you can be a part of it. So, go ahead, embrace the world of tokenisation, and let it be your key to a brighter financial future.