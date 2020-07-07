Tizeti reinstates Kendall Anayi as CEO after sexual assault investigation

Internet service provider, Tizeti said it has reinstated Kendall Anayi as CEO following an Independent Special Investigation Committee’s conclusion that it has not found any wrongdoing on the part of the embattled co-founder over an alleged sexual allegation.

The sexual allegation brought by Kelechi Udoagwu, an Accra-based Nigerian entrepreneur, consultant, and former communications director at MEST Africa, in June. Udoagwu accused the Tizeti CEO of pulling out his manhood and dropping it into her hands while begging her to do anything to it.

Following the allegation, many leaders in the Nigerian tech community had called for an independent investigation to determine what actually happened. Tizeti promptly released a statement announcing that Anayi would be stepping down as CEO and would be replaced by Ifeanyi Okonkwo and Patricia Aiyedun as interim co-CEOs.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company said the law firm of Olumide Sofowora Chambers, led by Olumide Sofowora, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria was contracted by the Special Investigation Committee it set up as an independent legal counsel to conduct the investigation.

“Olumide Sofowora examined the allegations, researched what actions would constitute sexual harassment, gathered relevant information from a number of sources in both Nigeria and Ghana, and conducted a number of interviews, including separately interviewing both the accuser and Ananyi,” the company noted in its statement.

The independent legal counsel after the investigation concluded that a case of sexual harassment had not been established, hence the decision to reinstate Anayi as CEO of Tizeti, with Okonkwo and Aiyedun returning to their COO and CFO roles.

The company, however, said it would be updating its code of conduct and putting in place a sexual harassment policy that is in line with best practices and encourages the reporting of any potential incidents. Also, it would also be conducting training programs covering sexual harassment in the workplace for all executives, employees, and staff.

“Tizeti remains fully committed to high ethical standards, gender equality, providing a workplace that is free from sexual harassment, and ensuring that its diverse team feels comfortable and safe at all times,” it said.