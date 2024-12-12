Tizeti introduces free fiber installation to close access gaps in Lagos, others

Tizeti has launched its free fiber broadband service in Nigeria and Ghana to boost internet speed and accessibility.

According to the company, the service, available in Lagos, Port Harcourt (Nigeria), and Accra (Ghana), with plans to scale to multiple cities within the next 12 months, will deliver speeds of over 1Gbps, outpacing the regional average of 28Mbps. The internet service provider with 19,618 active subscribers noted that new users will enjoy free installation and a complimentary first-month subscription.

This step aims to plug a digital divide that has shut out at least 120 million Nigerians. Gaps in digital infrastructure and the high cost of smartphones have left many Nigerians excluded from the digital wave.

The country’s broadband penetration stood at 42.24 percent in October 2024, and according to the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, only about 39 percent of the country’s population currently resides within 5 km of fibre networks.

Fibre connectivity is responsible for fast internet, and Nigeria is currently in the middle of laying 90,000km of fibre to increase national coverage to 125,000km.

Kendall Ananyi, chief executive officer of Tizeti, said, “Fiber is the next generation of internet technology, offering unparalleled unlimited speed and reliability. With our advanced fiber infrastructure, we’re delivering speeds of over 1Gbps, which are 50 times faster than existing offerings and 10 times faster than 5G or LEO satellite services.

“This leap forward enables seamless streaming, ultra-fast downloads, and improved online interactions, providing users with a truly transformative internet experience.”

Ifeanyi Okonkwo, chief operating officer, added, “Our free fiber service will revolutionize how people, homes, and businesses in West Africa access the internet, creating new opportunities for education, communication, and commerce.”

The ISP highlighted that its new service offering includes additional benefits, such as Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone numbers and free calls to multiple countries with African populations, including the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, and Portugal.

It noted that the free fiber service also includes a unique referral program. Customers who refer new users who do not use its services can enjoy a free setup and subscription for the first five months.

In addition to its fiber rollout, Tizeti USA is relaunching its Teleport Services, which provide users with access to U.S. IP addresses and wallets. These users will have access to a package that includes a US phone number, credit card, and mailing address.

