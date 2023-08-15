Threads unveil new features amidst subscribers’ drop

Despite a 51 percent decline in user retention numbers after seven days of its launch, X (formerly Twitter) competitor, Threads has unveiled new features.

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s CEO has announced a batch of updates for Threads, the new social media platform, as part of efforts to keep its popularity rolling.

According to Zuckerberg’s Threads post, users on Threads can now share a post directly to Instagram Direct Messages (DMs). Earlier, users could share a Thread post to Instagram Story, so this feature comes as a new addition to further enhance the experience between the two apps. Tapping the share button on Threads posts gives users a new option, “Send on Instagram.”

Other features include the ability to add custom alt-text for photos/videos posted on Threads. This ability to add short descriptions helps users who need help to visually understand an image.

Zuckerberg added that Threads users interested in mentioning someone else (meaning another Threads user) can now mention them by using a new mention button.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, additionally shared some of the other updates coming this week in a Threads post, along with the ones announced by Zuckerberg. Users who like Threads posts can now easily see them all in one place after the new update rolls out.

Mosseri says users can head over to their Threads’ settings, look for “Your likes,” and see all the Threads’ posts they’ve liked. Additionally, users can tap followers on their profile, head to the following, and hit “Sort, ” which allows users to sort the accounts they follow.

Mosseri further added that Threads will support rel=me links for other platforms like Mastodon. Users can share their Threads profile link on different platforms to verify their identity across platforms.