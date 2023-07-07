Threads hits 30m as Zuckerberg says no ads yet

Twitter’s competitor, Threads has continued to record remarkable success since its launch with a total sign up of 30 million in less than 24 hours, according to the founder, Mark Zuckerberg. The platform had hit 10 million users within seven hours of going live.

Zuckerberg disclosed this in a post on his official Thread handle.

“Wow, 30 million signup as of this morning. Feels like the beginning of something special, but we have got a lot of work ahead to build up the app,” he stated.

The CEO said there is no plan yet to drop ads or monetize the platform till it achieve a certain height.

He stated that,” our approach will be the same as all our other products. Make the products work well first, then see if we can get it on a clear path to 1 billion people and only then think about monetization at that point.”

The app is now available to download from Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store in over 100 countries, including the UK, US, Australia, Canada, Japan, and Nigeria.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, has been building Threads for several months and has sought to recruit celebrity users who have abandoned Twitter in protest at Musk’s often erratic leadership.

The launch of the app has however generated mixed reactions all over social media.

A verified user identified as KevinFultt on Twitter tweeted that Zuckerberg’s strategy for Threads is top-notch as he has linked it to Instagram.

“Zuckerberg strategy for Threads is top-tier

“He has linked it to Instagram. So, if you post on Threads, it will show up to your Instagram followers. From there, your followers are baited to create their own accounts.

“Instagram has approx. 1.4 billion users,” KevinFult tweeted.

The app offers a text-based version of the photo-sharing app Instagram designed for real-time updates and public conversations