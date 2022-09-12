The U.S. Consulate General partners Nigerian government on cybersecurity

The U.S. Commercial Service hosted a seminar that connected cyber security professionals in the Nigerian banking, telecoms, and financial technology sectors to the services and opportunities provided by the American software company SAS, with Consul General Will Stevens in attendance.

According to Stevens, this is to increase collaboration between the United States and Nigeria on cybersecurity to help secure the digital economy now and into the future.

U.S. Commercial Service is the trade promotion arm of the U.S. Department of Commerce based in Lagos. The U.S. Commercial Service facilitates connections between Nigerians and U.S. products, services, and partners.

Also, the U.S. Commercial Service supports American businesses coming to trade shows in Nigeria, while helping send Nigerian delegations to U.S. trade shows.

“Financial institutions are leaders in the technical revolution happening in Nigeria. While they stand to reap the rewards of this essential transition, they also bear a responsibility to ensure tomorrow’s financial system remains stable, reliable, and safe for consumers and institutions,” Stevens said.

He also explained that partnerships with American companies like SAS are beneficial for both countries’ economies and will lead to diversifying and expanding the cyber-related options available in Nigeria.

“The U.S. Mission in Nigeria looks forward to working with the American and Nigerian business community in the coming years to continue advancing the much-needed digital transformation,” Stevens added.

In his presentation, Stephen Wessels, Head of Customer Advisory for SAS South Africa, discussed the role of analytics in protecting and securing the financial services industry. “SAS advanced analytics helps to manage increasing regulatory demands, stop fraud in its tracks, and maximize return on capital.”