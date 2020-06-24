TESCOM Uveils maiden EKO Educators webinar series

Spurred by the post-Covid – 19 expectations in schools and Post-Primary School Teachers’ behavioural instincts since the suspension of physical academic activities in our secondary schools, the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) has commenced the maiden Virtual webinar series called the ‘’Eko Educators Series’’ – an online platform through Microsoft Teams to enlighten Post-Primary School Teachers in Lagos State.

The Virtual platform, according to the Chairman, Teaching Service Commission, Olabisi Ariyo, was created to specifically disseminate topical and contemporary issues, especially with the “new normal” arising from the post-Covid-19 Pandemic, to over 15,000 Post-Primary School teachers in the State.

She said “the platform portends to address teachers’ wellness and wellbeing, update them with trending facts to upscale their teaching skills while bringing on board, notable distinguished personality of interests in the Public Service and the society at large to discuss issues’’.

“We have the onerous task to educate our teachers with the ability to cope with the present situation in a “new normal” which has now become ‘‘normal.’’ This translates to giving them the opportunity to be informed globally and combat any challenge that may come their way in inspiring and impacting students’’.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, who was also the Special Guest of Honour, described the “Eko Educators Webinar Series” as a technology developed to optimise the teaching profession, turn around the life of our children and ultimately, impact in our future.

The Permanent Secretary (TESCOM), Toyin Awoseyi, who doubled as the moderator of the webinar series, opined that the initiative, first of its kind in Lagos State, seeks to encourage and create a growth mind set for Post-Primary school teachers as they prepare to go back to school.

She encouraged all Post-Primary School Teachers in Lagos State to key into this laudable initiative which hopes to parade top echelon in the Public Service of the State in subsequent episodes.

The programme, which had in attendance two distinguished Guest Speakers – Yetunde Anibaba, a Lecturer from the Lagos Business School, and Margaret Titilayo Solarin, Tutor General/Permanent Secretary, District I, discussed Personal Agility: Post-Covid-19 expectations in schools settings and Mentoring as a tool for learning development respectively, had over 3,000 attendees across the State.