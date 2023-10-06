Terragon, Microsoft partner to provide African businesses with customer insights

Terragon, Africa’s data and marketing technology company has partnered with Microsoft to provide business owners in Africa access to a wide range of customer insights.

The partnership with Microsoft will support Terragon’s vision of using innovation to make mobile services useful while also helping businesses on the continent harness the power of cloud technology.

The three-year agreement will further Terragon’s work in the marketing technology (MarTech) space, while also driving Microsoft’s ambition to enable digital transformation using the cloud.

“We evolved into an enterprise solution company in 2018, and since then we’ve worked with a a wide spectrum of over 30 multi-national enterprises and 8,000 SMBs, helping them achieve better ROI on their marketing spend and improving customer experience through the power of data-driven marketing,” said Chimezie Okonkwo, Senior Vice President of Data, Infrastructure and Platforms at Terragon.

“This Microsoft partnership is exciting because it validates our mission which has been to build the largest data-powered marketing cloud ecosystem in Africa. Deploying Microsoft tools and solutions will help us accelerate our goal of adding value to businesses by increasing marketing cost efficiencies, becoming more intelligent in our insights and delivering more meaningful and personalised engagements to customers on mobile,” Okonkwo added.

Terragon’s customers include both enterprises and SMBs that cover a range of industries such as fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), financial services and consulting services. The company supports brands in the management of first-party data, and improved targeting and segmentation to deliver personalised engagements online and offline.

Gerald Maithya, General Manager, Africa Transformation Office at Microsoft, emphasised that the collaboration underscores Microsoft’s dedication to fostering sustainable digital growth in Africa.

“Working with businesses like Terragon that prioritise cloud-based solutions in their own operations and with their own customers better support the acceleration of digital transformation on the continent.”

“Through our work with Terragon, businesses of all sizes will have access to the latest cloud technologies to achieve their business goals and contribute to Africa’s economic growth and development. This partnership supports our efforts to be the preferred and trusted partner for cloud innovation on the continent,” Maithya said.