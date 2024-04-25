Telcos renew push for first general tariff hike in 11 years

Telecom companies have reiterated calls for an increase in prices of calls, data, and other services.

They argue that current prices are insufficient to maintain their business operations. This request is contained in a communique signed by the Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) and the Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria (ATCON).

The telecom providers are advocating for cost-reflective tariffs, claiming that adverse economic headwinds are threatening their financial viability.

The operators stated that its general service pricing framework has not been reviewed upward in the last 11 years because of regulatory constraints.

“For a fully liberalised and deregulated sector, the current price control mechanism, which is not aligned with economic realities, threatens the industry’s sustainability and can erode investors’ confidence,” the telcos said.

The telcos called on the government to facilitate a constructive dialogue with its industry stakeholders to address pricing challenges and establish a framework that balances consumers’ affordability with their financial viability.

This push for higher prices coincides with MTN Nigeria reporting a loss due to foreign exchange losses in 2023 and Airtel experiencing declining profits amid an economic downturn in the country.

