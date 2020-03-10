Tek Experts partners LSETF to tackle unemployment issues in Nigeria

As part of its ongoing recruitment drive in Nigeria, global IT support company Tek Experts attended the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund’s (LSETF) ‘Showcasing Leading Practices for Job Creation’ summit.

The summit, which took place in Lagos recently, highlighted some of the key unemployment issues affecting the country. Representatives from different levels of government including both state and local government and some of the region’s top employers were in attendance to discuss possible solutions.

In addition to seeking to create links and partnerships with corporate organisations, a key objective of the summit was to influence government policy to improve results and outcomes for target groups – namely, women, young people and entrepreneurs.

Tek Experts Nigeria, which provides technical and specialised support to some of the world’s largest technology brands, is already a major employer in Lagos but is looking to expand even further. With a current staff strength of 1,250, over the next 18 months, the company plans to increase its team in Lagos to 2,500.

Lars Johannisson, country manager at Tek Experts Nigeria, who delivered a talk at the summit called ‘Jobs for the Future: Leveraging Technology for Job Creation, said: “At Tek Experts, our number one goal is to provide excellent customer service and we can only achieve that by making sure we have the best possible people doing the job.

“We were very happy to be a part of this summit and enthusiastic about our partnership with LSETF because we believe it is one of the best platforms for us to recruit the finest talent in the industry. Our partnership also shows our commitment to continue to create more IT jobs that will position Nigeria as a major IT hub in the African continent.”

In his opening remarks at the summit, Dele Martins, a member, board of trustees, LSETF, said this year’s theme hinges on the understanding that “by drawing successful experiences from both the private and public sectors in putting people to productive work, we can identify sustainable solutions for job creation.”

“I believe strongly that this summit aligns with the ‘Next Level’ goals of both the Federal Government and the Lagos State Government’s agenda on job creation.”

“Strategic partnerships with like-minded organisations such as Tek Experts Nigeria will bring us closer to achieving our goal of providing viable jobs in Lagos State and the country at large,” he said.

Tek Experts Nigeria is a key proponent for diversity and inclusion. As well as being an equal opportunities employer, the company has made concerted efforts to help women build a successful career in technology.

In 2019, 10 female software engineers from Tek Experts Nigeria completed the Microsoft LEAP Engineering Acceleration Program (LEAP). In the same year, Tek Experts released a White Paper entitled: ‘Achieving Gender balance: Views from across the IT Industry’ which surveyed over 2,000 women working in IT across the globe and analysed issues that were raised by respondents with some of the leading figures for diversity in Nigeria, including the Pearls Africa Foundation and the Women’s Technology Empowerment Center (W.TEC).

Jumoke Akiyode-Lawanson