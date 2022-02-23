Teesas to compete in $1m San Diego edtech competition

Teesas, an African-focused EdTech firm has been selected to the Elite 200, the list of semi-finalists in the GSV cup, the World’s largest pitch competition for EdTech start-ups run by GSV, a female-led venture capital firm.

The firm is committed to building e-learning platforms that deliver curriculum-aligned educational content via web and mobile applications.

According to the firm, Companies selected to the Elite 200 represent the top pre-seed and seed-stage startups in digital learning across the “Pre-K to Gray” space and will compete for up to $1M in cash and prizes in San Diego this April at the ASU+GSV Summit, the annual education technology event hosted by Arizona State University and GSV Ventures.

Edtech noted that the selection was from a global applicant pool of 750+ companies, the largest application pool for the GSV Cup yet.

Teesas also disclosed that More than 175 judges from leading venture capital firms and strategic partners in digital learning like Accel, General Atlantic, Reach Capital, and Owl Ventures, among others, used rigorous criteria to determine the 200 most promising companies.

Osayi Izedonmwen, CEO of Teesas while commenting on the selection was delighted, stating that the company already feels like winners as she thanked GSV ventures for the recognition and their commitment to uplifting Edtech startups globally.

Deborah Quazzo, managing partner of GSV Ventures, explained that the pandemic has made it open that Edtech is on the hand of innovation and transformation.

“We are at a critical and exciting time for the future of society. The pandemic has made it increasingly clear that Edtech is on the edge of innovation, transformation, and globalization. We have always imagined a new era in which all people have equal access to the future, and this year’s Elite 200 companies are emblematic of that vision. We are proud to name the 200 semi-finalists in the GSV Cup competition and look forward to having them pitch live at the ASU+GSV Summit,” Deborah said.

However, The GSV Cup is powered by Google Cloud, HubSpot for Start-ups, HolonIQ, and GSV Ventures, a female-led, multi-stage venture capital firm focused on the $7+ trillion education sector.

The Elite 200 companies serve learners from Pre-Kindergarten to Gray, with companies well-distributed across the following categories: Early Childhood, K-12, Higher Education, Adult Consumer Learning, and Adult Enterprise Learning.

Meanwhile, the Teesas educational app is aimed at children in reception and primary school grades and teaches core subjects through engaging tutor-led videos and e-books in English and local languages such as Yoruba, Ijaw, Hausa, Bini, Igbo, Tiv, Ibibio and others and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple Store.