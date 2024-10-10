TECNO unveils AI-driven consumer electronics for Nigeria

TECNO has launched an AI-powered ecosystem of devices designed to revolutionise how Nigerians connect, create, and engage with technology.

The brand, at the launch, showcased a range of AI-driven products, including the flagship smartphone Phantom V Fold2 5G, the CAMON 30S, along with the Megabook, Megapad, Smartwatch, Pocket Go, Space Buds, and Android Dog, each powered by AI.

Each one is crafted to deliver exceptional performance, intuitive AI features, and sleek designs; the Phantom series is capable of translating language to the one the receiver is conversant with when utilised.

Speaking at the event, the General Manager of TECNO, Jack Guo, said the product launch is just a part of the greater things that TECNO will be offering Nigerians.

According to him, “Today is not just sharing about the product, we want to also share the new commitment for the new features and innovations for the future; there is no doubt that TECNO has innovative technology, brand and visual design in Nigeria. And also, we offer a wide range of smartphones, smartwares and laptops.

“At TECNO, we believe that form and function are both equally important factors in our product design. We’re delighted to be bringing users the new Phantom V Flip2 5G, which perfectly highlights both of these elements in a pocket-sized device. This stylish new flip phone reflects TECNO’s commitment to delivering futuristic design and technologies that are fun, functional and revolutionary in the lives of our global users.”

Mrhidi Innocent Okonkwoo, managing direvtor, Transsion Holdings, Nigeria, said. “The world is rapidly embracing artificial intelligence (AI) as one of the most groundbreaking digital transformation technologies today. AI is revolutionising the way we work and interact, enabling individuals to become more productive, creative, and efficient.”

