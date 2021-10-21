Tecno mobile launches “Stop At Nothing” brand campaign

Tecno mobile, a brand of Transsion Holding has officially launched a new slogan, the “Stop At Nothing” brand campaign.

The StopAtNothing brand shows the product’s move and commitment to unlock the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals across the globe and deliver products that will inspire consumers to uncover a world of possibilities.

“We have seen how resilient and progressive society can be in the face of adversity, especially among young adults in emerging markets. No matter where you come from or what you physically look like or which gender you belong to, people will “stop at nothing” to progress and find creative and disruptive ways to achieve their potential. In return, they find themselves on a joyous and exciting journey.” Danni Xu, CMO of Tecno Said.

The new brand is set to meet the needs of customers around the world, who are “young at heart” and never stop pursuing excellence. It represents and recognises human efforts and progress.

Xu further said that “stop At Nothing” not only inspires, but also cements the total commitment to supporting consumers with innovative and elegant technology solutions that act as an enabler of progression.

The CMO also encouraged and spoke on progressing with their consumer and creating a way where there is no way. “At the heart of Tecno, it’s really about progressing with our consumers and carving a path where there isn’t one. It is not only about success, it is about having the self-motivation to do more and realize more.”

“We encourage consumers to never stop challenging the social norms to realize their dreams, especially in today’s digital era that offers a world of possibilities to be discovered.” He said.

Techno was the first mobile phone brand with a dual sim to hit the market in Africa. Tecno makes it possible for everybody to experience mobile innovations in technology which assist in improving the way they work and learn. The company’s portfolio spans across smartphones, tablets, smart wearables, and Artificial intelligence of Things (AIoT) devices made for consumers in over 70 emerging markets globally.