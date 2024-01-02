Tech4Dev’s new outsourcing platform to create 100,000 jobs

Tech4Dev, a non-profit social enterprise, has launched Taltrix, an outsourcing enterprise to provide 100,000 jobs in 7 years.

“Taltrix’s creation was driven by the need to empower graduates with various digital and creative skills training initiatives, to create a lifeline in the face of unemployment in the country and across the continent,” said the tech hub.

The company said that it already has an infrastructure in place for its operation across 14 cities in Nigeria with a capacity for 1,000 employees.

Joel Ogunsola, chief executive officer at Taltrix, said, “Over the next seven years, we want to directly employ 100,000 people, starting from Nigeria and across Africa. We believe that the outsourcing sector has the probability to grow to become a $200bn sector on the continent.

“There are so many variables that combine to favour outsourcing in Africa currently. We have multinational companies with local presence and experience that are looking for cheaper and more effective options to deliver their day-to-day tasks and deliverables. Also, the new administration has made a bold commitment to enable the employment of a million people through outsourcing which keys into our vision at Taltrix.”

The team at Tech4Dev believes the creation of Taltrix is beyond employment opportunities. As is seen in their trajectory since its inception in 2016, they believe in equipping Africans with digital, entrepreneurship, and life skills across the continent.

Oladiwura Oladepo, the executive director of Tech4Dev, stated, “Taltrix is not just about filing job roles, we are investing in human capital development to reduce unemployment and underemployment, which will in turn drive economic growth, and shape a brighter future for Africa.

“We are also building a bridge to connect underserved unrepresented and underrepresented demographics of young people with globally in-demand opportunities for skilled professionals.”