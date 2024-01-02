Airtel Africa CEO to retire in July, names Taldar as successor

Airtel Africa has announced the retirement of CEO Olusegun Ogunsanya with effect from 01 July and said he will be succeeded by Sunil Taldar.

Taldar joined Airtel Africa in October 2023 as director for transformation and will begin the transition to the CEO role, working alongside Ogunsanya.

According to a statement by the company, Taldar will be appointed to the Board as an executive director and assume the role of CEO on 1 July 2024, at which time Segun will retire from the Board and the company.

Taldar has more than 30 years of business management experience in the FMCG and Telecommunications sectors, including 15 years of experience as a member of the Bharti Airtel Management Board, where he was Director of Market Operations, the statement said.

Building on the work undertaken during his time as CEO, including the launch of the Company’s first Sustainability Strategy, and given his deep experience across Africa including running Airtel Africa’s Nigeria telecommunications and mobile money operations in Nigeria, Ogunsanya will become the Airtel Africa Charitable Foundation’s inaugural Chair.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Segun Ogansanya for his commitment and significant contribution to Airtel Africa plc as Chief Executive and before that as Managing Director and CEO of Nigeria, our largest market in Africa. Under Segun’s leadership, Airtel Africa has maintained double-digit revenue growth and continued to deliver new, industry-leading products to our customers across Africa,” Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Airtel Africa plc said.

“Ogunsanya’s retirement brings a positive shift as he assumes the role of Chair at Airtel Africa Charitable Foundation, contributing to philanthropic initiatives across Africa. The Board appreciates Segun’s achievements and warmly welcomes Sunil Taldar as the new CEO. Sunil’s industry experience and strategic vision position him well to lead the Group’s development. During the transition, Ogunsanya continues to lead effectively, ensuring an orderly handover to Sunil, who has already joined the Group,” he said.

The outgoing CEO said “After over 12 years at Airtel Africa, I’m proud of our customer-centric achievements. Now, it’s time to pass the leadership to someone who can capitalise on Airtel Africa’s strengths. I look forward to pursuing my passion for empowering Africans through digital and financial inclusion beyond for-profit organizations. This shift aligns with my ambition after a successful 35-year career in banking, FMCG, and telecommunications.”