The Nest Innovation Technology Park has partnered with UnternehmerTUM, a European startup hub, to support Nigerian founders through the Africa Meets Bavaria program.

The two-year initiative, backed by the Bavarian State Chancellery, aims to bridge the gap between African and European entrepreneurial ecosystems, empowering young tech talents in Africa while providing Bavarian companies with access to emerging markets.

With Nigeria’s rapidly growing youth population and a surge in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the need for structured entrepreneurial training and international collaboration has never been greater.

The Africa Meets Bavaria program is designed to facilitate co-creation between African founders and their Bavarian counterparts, tackling pressing global challenges such as sustainability, mobility transformation, and climate change.

The initiative brings together key innovation hubs across Africa, including The Nest Innovation Technology Park (Nigeria), MEST Africa (Ghana), Impact Hub Kigali (Rwanda), and iHub Nairobi (Kenya).

By collaborating with UnternehmerTUM, these hubs will play a crucial role in developing the next wave of African entrepreneurs, providing access to vital resources, mentorship, and market opportunities.

“Nigeria is full of brilliant entrepreneurs. What’s often missing is access—the right structures, the right networks, and the right resources. This partnership is about breaking those barriers and ensuring our entrepreneurs are positioned to succeed globally,” said Oluwajoba Oloba, co-founder of The Nest Innovation Technology Park.

Beyond fostering entrepreneurship, the partnership will facilitate engagement between Nigerian university labs and UnternehmerTUM, aligning with the objectives of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Innovation and the Nigeria Startup Act. This collaboration is expected to enhance Nigeria’s startup ecosystem by integrating local innovation into the global tech landscape.

