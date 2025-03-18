Zoho Corporation, a global technology company, has launched Projects Plus, a collaborative new platform providing data and intelligence-driven project management for mid-sized and large organisations.

According to Zoho, Project Plus enables asynchronous collaboration, seamless file management, real-time business intelligence, and Agile or Waterfall workflows through the native integration of four key Zoho applications, Projects, WorkDrive, Analytics, and Sprints.

Zoho Projects has seen rapid growth, doubling its revenue in 2024, with 55 percent of new users migrating from Microsoft Projects and JIRA. Projects Plus builds on this success by focussing on better data democratisation, AI-powered insights, hybrid project management, and collaborative work management.

Kehinde Ogundare, country head, Zoho Nigeria, stated, “The surge in digitalisation across the nation and the hybrid work culture have necessitated project management tools to be well ingrained in the overall software architecture of an organisation.

“With Projects Plus, which can be easily customised and integrated with other apps, we have brought together key tools like analytics, file management and collaboration, and the option to use blended project management methodologies, creating a value-packed offering not yet available in the market.”

Predictive analysis plays a crucial role in this approach, using historical data to forecast risks, estimate project timelines, and anticipate resource needs. By analysing past trends, businesses can proactively plan and mitigate risks before they impact project success.

