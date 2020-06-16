Stiff competition in Nigeria’s ride hailing market as Ekocab launches service

As more players make their way into the app based taxi/ cab hailing business in Nigeria, the market expansion is causing tighter competition among companies jostling for market share.

Latest entrant, Ekocab, a car hailing service that recently announced its official launch into the Nigerian market has positioned itself to offer unique, never seen before services such as no surge charge, and the opportunity for drivers to work to own their cars.

The company say that the platform and service is designed to cater to the needs of a diverse group of people; to help both drivers add an additional source of income, also a more reliable commute for passengers to ensure they get value for their money and a car hailing service they can always rely on.

Ponmile Alabi, chief marketing officer, Ekocab, says “Ekocab was incepted to provide customers with an enhanced and improved car ride experience. We aim to make adequate, reliable car hailing services accessible to all. By doing this, we are set to simplify payment processes, reduce the costs of trips, and bring a community-based approach to the car hailing service.”

One of the goals of Ekocab is to create a positively intimate car riding experience. It promises to change the face of traditional car hailing services in Nigeria by providing secure, transparent and honest transactions.

The inceptors of the idea Segun Cole and Nathan Gideon during some research gathered that Nigerians are tired of unfair charges for trips and not being able to hop on a ride whenever they like due to surge and there being a limit to the drivers on the road.

The Global pandemic has effected the economy greatly and some of us have seen salary cuts, job loss and the likes. Ekocab has taken the intiative to provide for such people who might be interested, by providing a platform where drivers can earn a living but also provide the tools they would require.

“We have partnered with financial services companies as well as car dealers to ensure that our drivers have access to a car up to 2million naira once they join our platform as a driver and we have also partnered with the authorities that we help all our drivers with the necessary registration to ensure that they can drive freely and under the Lagos code of conduct”, Alabi added.