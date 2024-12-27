Starlink raises prices to N75,000 again as telcos prepare for tariff hike

Starlink has increased its standard subscription prices to N75,000 again, following indications that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is set to approve an upward tariff hike for telecom operators.

This is coming weeks after the internet service provider raised its standard subscription prices by 97.37 percent to N75,000, blaming high inflation. The NCC faulted the increase stating it had not approved the hike forcing Starlink to revert to status quo.

However, there are indications that the regulator will approve its first tariff hike in a decade for the telecom sector following months of lobbying by operators who are declaring losses and have stopped investing. This tariff hike is expected to be across the board with operators like Starlink benefitting from it.

In a new email to customers, the satellite internet provider announced its new tariff hike. “These changes reflect our commitment to investing in the infrastructure needed to support and improve your experience with Starlink,” the internet provider said.

Under the new pricing structure, the lowest subscription tier (standard) will now cost N75,000 from N38,000. Mobile global roaming service will now cost N717,000 monthly, and mobile regional roaming will cost N167,000.

The new prices will take effect from January 27, 2025, for existing customers, but will take effect immediately for new customers.

This new hike is also expected to help the company resuming delivering its kits across the country after pausing orders in November.

“We’re committed to providing high-speed internet in Nigeria and are working closely with regulators to make adjustments that will improve the customer experience. Until these changes are approved, we are placing new residential orders on hold,” the company said in November.

Share