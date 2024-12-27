2.1 million videos by Nigerian users removed in Q3 2024 – TikTok

TikTok has announced the removal of 2.1 million videos posted by Nigerian users in the third quarter of 2024, citing violations of its content policies.

The disclosure was made in the company’s Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, which also revealed that 147.8 million videos were taken down globally during the same period.

Nigeria ranked among the top 50 countries contributing to these violations, collectively accounting for 90 percent of all content removals across the platform.

The removed videos were found to have breached TikTok’s guidelines, which focus on areas such as Integrity and Authenticity, Privacy and Security, Mental and Behavioural Health, Safety, and Civility.

In addition to video removals, TikTok took significant actions against fake or underage accounts. The platform reported removing 214.8 million accounts, a move it described as essential to maintaining the integrity of its ecosystem.

“We remain vigilant in our efforts to detect external threats and safeguard the platform from fake accounts and engagement,” TikTok stated.

“These threats persistently probe and attack our systems, leading to occasional fluctuations in the reported metrics. Despite this, we are steadfast in our commitment to promptly identify and remove any accounts, content, or activities that seek to artificially boost popularity on our platform.”

Further metrics from the report indicated the removal of 1.3 billion comments, 1.1 billion likes, and the suspension of 12.2 million live sessions.

The platform also removed 57.2 million fake followers, which were discovered to have originated from automated or inauthentic mechanisms.

TikTok noted a reduction in the volume of advertisements removed during the quarter for violations of its advertising policies and account-level actions.

“Advertiser accounts and ad content must comply with our Community Guidelines, Advertising Policies, and Terms of Service,” the company emphasised.

“We are continually reviewing and strengthening our systems to identify new patterns and quickly and accurately remove ads that violate our policies.”

