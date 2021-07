Sophos to expand cyber threat detection with acquisition of Braintrace

Sophos, backed by private equity firm Thoma Bravo said it has acquired Braintrace, a cybersecurity startup to strengthen and expand its response to growing threats on corporations’ networks. The deal which is undisclosed will see Sophos utilising Braintrace technology to collect and forward third-party event data from firewalls, proxies, virtual private networks (VPNs), and other…