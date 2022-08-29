SMILE wins Internet Access, Data Connectivity Provider Service Awards

Smile Nigeria has emerged the winner of the African Brand Leadership Merit Awards as Africa’s Best Internet Access and Data Connectivity Service Provider of the Year 2022.

Smile says the latest awards, which benchmark industry leadership performance, was earned for its high brand equity in which is ingrained the properties of high visibility, product proficiency and excellent customer service. It was bestowed on Smile at African Brands Congress held at Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja, Lagos and hosted by African Brands Media Limited.

“Smile Communications is actively transforming the nation’s economy by providing universal access to high-quality, reliable, easy-to-use and affordable communication services across Nigeria,” the organisers said.

Smile, according to the organisers, was also recognised due to its knack for innovative products and consistent provision of innovative services.

It was noted that the theme for the 2022 African Brand Congress ‘Digital technology, AI and IoT: A Catalyst For Brands Growth’, sits comfortably with Smile’s evident innovative streak and constant deployment of cutting edge technology.

On hand to receive the award was Abdul Hafeez, Smile Nigeria’s Chief Marketing Officer, who affirmed that the award attested to the corporate vision and ingenuity that have propelled Smile to the broadband leadership echelon of the nation’s telecommunication sector.

He noted that Smile had over the years, sustained high-speed broadband services in major cities across the country. He also stated that the company would continue to ensure for Nigerian Internet consumers the best possible broadband solutions. Hafeez dedicated the award to all subscribers on the Smile network as well as the company’s other stakeholders.

The African Brand Leadership Merit Awards is a platform that recognises African companies with high and positive brand profile and corporate institutions that have distinguished themselves in their contributions to brand building among African companies.

Smile says it has continued to receive accolades for its pioneering and innovative works. In 2021, it won the Pacesetters Awards during the 20th Anniversary of the famed Telecommunications Revolution in Nigeria (2001 – 2021) in appreciation of its institutional contribution to the growth and development of telecommunications in Nigeria as a pioneer broadband service provider in Nigeria.

