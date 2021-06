Smile Communications has launched a revamped e-SIM card that will give first-time users 50 minutes of free local calls to any network on activation. Set at N500, the e-SIM card comes with loaded free unlimited on-net calls and text messages and is available on SmileVoice app. Smile Communication, in a statement, said the objective of…

