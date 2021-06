While the rest of the world is steadily moving away from fossil fuel vehicles and ramping up investment in electric vehicles (EVs) Nigeria’s poor electricity generation has held her back from fully participating despite its potential. But one company is making a big bet on the market in Nigeria. Jet Motors recently launched a fleet…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login