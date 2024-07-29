SIM-NIN: Frustration as crowds storm telco stores

Crowds of Nigerians have stormed telecommunication stores across Nigeria after telcos began barring following lines not linked with a National Identification Number (NIN) over the weekend.

This is in compliance with the Nigerian Communications Commission’s July 31, 2024, deadline for SIM-NIN linkage. Since February 2024, telcos have implemented a phased disconnection of lines. At the end of 2023, the regulator asked telcos to disconnect lines that had not been successfully linked with an NIN across three phases.

Over the weekend, Nigerians woke up to barred lines, especially on the MTN network. “I had to go to their office after church. It’s not yet rectified. I just got home. I can only call and receive on Whatsapp using wifi,” Nike Benson told BusinessDay on Sunday. “The said the name on the SIM is Hellen Ajibade, but I don’t know the person. I have been using the number for over 20 years.”

On Monday, many Nigerians, like Nike, have besieged telco stores that have yet to open. The MTN store at Bode Thomas already has a long queue that has spilled to the sidewalks and beyond the street curb.

Details later…