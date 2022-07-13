Signal Alliance Technology Holding marks one year as holdco

To celebrate its transition into a Holding Company one year later, Signal Alliance Technology Holding, (SATH) held a briefing event in Lagos, Nigeria as part of activities to mark the day, with some of its stakeholders present.

SATH now has three subsidiaries including Cloudsa, an indigenous cloud solution company, Signal Alliance Consulting, an enterprise technology consulting company, and SAS Ware, an early-stage technology investment company.

“After 25 years as a Limited company, and now one year of transitioning into a Holding company, we feel like a start-up again. It is very important for investors and the media to start focusing on Enterprise technology companies, as SATH and its subsidiaries are taking advantage of opportunities in diversifying Nigeria’s economy to drive sustainable growth of business within the country and beyond,” Collins Onuegbu, Chairman SATH, said.

The general managers of the different subsidiaries who were in attendance acknowledged the importance of technology in every aspect of the economy and how they have positioned their subsidiaries for the future that Technology holds.

Busola Komolafe, the general manager of Cloudsa, pointed out services the company offers that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can leverage on and the importance of migrating to the cloud.

“Cloudsa as an indigenous cloud-go company is prepared to assist organisation transition from on-premise to cloud services. Cloudsa has achieved Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider, CSP-Tier 1, Microsoft License Solutions Partner, Microsoft Consulting Services, Microsoft FastTrack Partner, and Microsoft Authorised Education Partner,” Komolafe said.

Chucks Nwafor, the general manager of SASWare also pointed out its growing portfolio of tech start-ups and early-stage companies in health tech and fintech, which the subsidiary has supported and these tech start-ups are still thriving.

“The specialty of SASWare venture capital (VC) is not only in discovering new tech solutions but also help support these ideas through funding, expertise support, and consulting to nurture those ideas to fruition,” Nwafor said.

Kenneth Ufomba reinstated that his subsidiary, Signal Alliance Consulting which is focused on digital transformation, consulting, technology service delivery, and adoption, is equipped to provide value and technology support to different sectors of the economy, especially enterprise solutions that will arise in the future.

According to him, Signal Alliance Consulting’s focus areas include but are not limited to assisting organisations to build modern workplaces, cloud and data analytics, custom and business application, network and infrastructure, cybersecurity, and managed or outsourcing services.

In a closing statement, Adanma Onuegbu, the Group Executive Director says she looks forward to a future positively driven by Technology.