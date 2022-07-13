Aceplora plans ICT skills training for Nigerians

Aceplora, a Nigerian edutech company, has reaffirmed its dedication to offering training that will enable children and young adults to be fully prepared to take advantage of the job opportunities in the global tech sector.

“My vision for the Aceplora TechCamp is that it becomes ‘that one event which kids and young adults can look forward to as the place where they’ll be getting all the latest innovations in technology’ because Techcamp has come to stay,” Maureen Ani, chief executive officer of the company, said in a statement.

Ani said Aceplora would offer instruction in a variety of high-demand tech fields, including coding, robotics, 3D modelling and printing, artificial intelligence (AI), game development, and UI/UX design.

The statement said professionals in partner institutions in the US and UK skilfully crafted Aceplora’s curriculum and teaching methods with the goal of making coding as simple and enjoyable as reading and writing.

“Aceplora employs a simple and personalised approach to learning, leveraging quality lesson plans from the best tutors to amplify each student’s learning ability,” it said.

According to the statement, Aceplora is holding a summer tech programme, where classes will be held in July for children from Nigeria and other countries, in Port Harcourt and virtually.

“The Aceplora 2022 Summer Holiday TechCamp has two batches, and each batch lasts three weeks, Monday through Friday. Batch 1 will run for three weeks commencing on July 18 and ending on August 5 of that same year. Batch 2 will run for three weeks starting on Monday, August 8 through Friday, August 26. Monday through Friday, 9 am to 3 pm,” the statement said.

Ani said: “We offer courses for kids and young adults, from ages 5 up to the young graduates. There are different classes for students of different age groups and competency levels. All our staff, our venues, equipment and facilities are HSE compliant.

“It is therefore imperative that investments are made in education that will help young students be the best they can be, and in learning tech skills that prepare them for future jobs in various disciplines, thus making them citizens for the world.”