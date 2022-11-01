SHELT opens cyber security operations centre in Nigeria

SHELT, a European-based technologically Managed Security Service provider (MSSP), has announced the opening of its security operating centre (SOC) in Nigeria.

The centre will serve as a local extension to its overseas and already established 24/7 SOC operation.

This launch comes amidst the growing need for SHELT’s Nigerian unit to step into serving the local clientele through a team that is locally present and becoming closer to our customers.

The SOC extension will serve to raise the cybersecurity readiness of the clients by implementing cutting-edge technology to monitor cyber attacks and address possible cybersecurity threats in real-time and on a local platform.

On his visit to Nigeria to be present at the launch, Youssef Abillama, managing director SHELT, said,, “It gives me so much pleasure to be here for this wonderful occasion and I know our SOC will play a pivotal role in the cyber security readiness of our clients to assist them in safeguarding their systems and increasing their resilience from a locally available support system.”

Similarly, Walid Bou Abssi, SHELT’s Nigeria Business Development Manager said “The risks of cyberattacks are always on the increase in Nigeria and I am so proud we are part of the solution where we can monitor cybersecurity threats and respond in real-time to address and resolve any possible threats that may target our clients.”

Abillama added, “I would like to recognise our team members who led the project and completed it so successfully and I am glad that we are also contributing to the job market in Nigeria in the field of cybersecurity.”