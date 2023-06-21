Shelt Global secures ISO certification for global expansion

SHELT Global Limited, a Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) based in Europe with a presence in Nigeria and Africa, has secured ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification to operate both globally and locally in Nigeria under Cyber Immune Limited.

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is a world-renowned best standard for information security management systems (ISMS) which defines the requirements an ISMS must meet to establish, implement, maintain, and continually improve an information security management system.

Youssef Abillama, managing partner of SHELT Global Limited commenting on the certification said, “I am very proud of my team today for this certification. It means a lot for us as a cybersecurity-as-as-service provider to be recognized as a company that holds best practices for managing risks related to data security on an international standard, knowing we put these best practices into place for our partners and clients.”

Read also: Youth innovations can unlock $443m for Ekiti State- Experts

According to the company, the constantly evolving cybercrime landscape is a reminder of daily new threats, and the approach of the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 includes vetting people, policies, and technology, and ensuring that certified companies are implementing risk management, cyber-resilience, and operational excellence.

Meanwhile, Shelt Global added that they offer a versatile range of cybersecurity services to and through leading institutions in Europe, Middle East and Africa.