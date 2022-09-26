Sendy partners Meta to train SMEs in Kenya, Nigeria

Sendy, a technology company that builds easy tech solutions that enable businesses to sell, move goods, and get financing has partnered with Meta through the Innovation Growth Hub (IGHub) to offer free training for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) on how to grow their business in Nigeria and Kenya.

The technological company disclosed that through the Meta Boost training program, SMEs, business owners, and entrepreneurs will be empowered to position their businesses for growth by advancing their digital skills using Meta’s platforms; Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, and Messenger.

“Social media has evolved to be a critical enabler supporting the growth of many businesses,” Mesh Alloys, Founder and CEO, Sendy said. Alloys added that “It has opened up numerous opportunities in trade, we therefore, believe that this partnership with Meta through the IG Hub will provide a platform for businesses to leverage the power of digital platforms for growth. This also speaks to our continued efforts to empower more businesses using our solutions,”

Since its inception, the Meta Boost training has helped thousands of small and medium-sized businesses across Africa learn how to use digital tools to achieve their business objectives.

The company noted that the two days of training are to be held on the 28th and 29th of september 2022. This training will provide relevant information and tools to support SMEs and upskill business owners to use data, business insights, and digital tools for growth.

Similarly, SMEs will be trained on how to amplify their online presence, target their social media audience, and Instagram commerce solutions, write engaging ads, create virtual stores with shops on Facebook and Instagram, and much more.

Daniel Chinagozi, CEO, IGHub said, ” In 2022 Innovation Growth Hub (IGHub) is working with META formerly Facebook to train 8000 Small Business owners in Nigeria.”

He said, “IGHub is working with organizations and clusters to reach small businesses and Sendy has shown great interest in their customers and SMEs within their network and is partnering with IGHub to reach Business owners with MetaBoost Training.”

Furthermore, Sendy was founded in Kenya and has since grown to Uganda, Cote d’Ivoire and Nigeria, with plans to expand into Northern and Southern Africa in the near future.