Saudi Arabia’s LEAP event to attract largest global tech community

Saudi Arabia is planning to attract the largest technology professionals at the LEAP event taking place in February 2022 in Riyadh.

LEAP is expected to become a global platform for the innovation ecosystem, connecting pioneers and disruptors with business and government leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and more to experience and learn about the technologies of the future.

“Technology and innovation have enormous potential to transform economies and societies. We live in a time where you either leap or be left behind. We are proud to host LEAP to help the region lead and leapfrog with technology and innovation,” Abdullah Alswaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, said.

As global technology companies prepare to participate in one of the region’s most anticipated events, over 700 emerging technology start-ups will showcase their solutions to the world. Organised and produced by Informa Markets, LEAP is sponsored by local and international companies including, Microsoft, CISCO, KPMG, SoftwareAG, Nutanix, STC, Zain, Mobily, and Ericsson, who will act together as strategic partners.

The speakers at the event include Eugene Kaspersky, CEO and co-founder, Kaspersky, Raghu Raghuram, CEO, VMware, Maelle Gavet, CEO, Techstars, Youngcho Chi, President, and Chief Innovation Officer, Hyundai Motor Group, Peggy Johnson, CEO, Magic Leap, Nnenna Nwakanma, Chief Web Advocate, World Wide Web Foundation and Siim Sikkut, Government Chief Information Officer (GCIO), Estonia, among others.

LEAP will also feature inspirational stories from people like Steven Bartlett, renowned entrepreneur, and BBC’s youngest ever Dragon, as well as football legends Roberto Carlos and Luis Figo.

This is the first edition of technology event by LEAP which is co-created between Informa and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, incorporating a core team of over 50 people across six countries.

“Informa are delighted to have launched LEAP in Saudi Arabia. It is clear to us that with the enormous technology projects happening in the country, there is no hub in the world to host such an amazing event,” Mike Champion, Regional Executive Vice President of Informa Markets, said.