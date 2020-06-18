Samsung’s Galaxy A series offers flagship features, affordability to Nigerian users

With the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the purchasing power of many consumers in Nigeria coupled with flooding of the smartphone market with multiple brands, Samsung says it is confident that its latest Galaxy A series satisfies the desire for premium quality and affordability in one place.

The Samsung Galaxy A Series line-up is inexpensive compared with the company’s flashy Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices.

“We are committed to bridging the gap between flagship and affordability,” Adetunji Taiwo, Samsung’s Hod Information and Technology Department, says in a statement.

At the basics, the Galaxy A series consists of about six smartphones successfully combine premium experience usually seen in Galaxy S-series and Note-series devices. The A71 and A51 both have a Quad camera set up and an AMOLED display. AMOLED is a type of OLED display and an acronym for Active Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diodes.

The A31 especially combines these premium features, a 128 GB memory, as well as a power battery of 5000mAh, priced at N100,000. The A21 brand comes with a Quad camera, a 6.5” display with a 5000mAh battery, and the A11 equally priced as low with a 6.4” Infinity O display screen. Overall, the Galaxy A smartphone is available for as low as N30,000 and as steep as N166,000.

According to the company, over 95 percent of phone users choose battery power as their most important feature of a smartphone. Beyond battery power, the A series also comes with 15W fast-changing capability that gets up to 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes.

The A71 smartphone also offers an exciting gaming experience due to its advanced octa-core processor and game booster. Next on the list is memory capacity. Again, it is more pictures, more video recording, and more moments to capture. The Samsung Galaxy A71 comes with a premium storage capacity of 128GB and 6GB of random-access memory (RAM).

Camera quality is another relevant feature that people examine before they purchase a smartphone. Samsung has always had a reputation for being one of, if not the best camera phones in the world, and the new 2020 Galaxy A series of smartphones are no exceptions. The Galaxy A71 features a premium quality Quad camera with a 64MP main camera for crisp and clear images, 12MP 123o ultra-wide-angle similar to human sight, 5MP Macro cam for ultra-fine details and 5MP depth for sharper images and amazing colours.