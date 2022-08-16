Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Flip4, Z Fold4 Smartphones in Nigeria

Samsung Nigeria has unveiled the next generation of its foldable smartphones, Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 in the country.

The smartphone brand disclosed that both devices feature customizable form factors, tailored experiences, and upgraded performance, adding that its fourth generation Galaxy Z series continues to break from convention to deliver new, impactful interactions that enhance everyday life.

Charlie Lee, managing director, Samsung Nigeria said “Samsung Galaxy foldables are built on the foundation of our openness philosophy, enabling new possibilities with complete customization both inside and out. Created in collaboration with our world-class partners, the next foldable devices offer unparalleled mobile experiences that meet the needs of our most dynamic users.”

He noted that through the unwavering focus and industry leadership, excitement for the foldables continues to grow and the company has successfully transformed this category from a radical project to a mainstream device lineup enjoyed by millions globally.

The Galaxy Z Flip4, according to Samsung enhances users’ favorite features, which makes it the ultimate tool for self-expression as Its compact clamshell design offers unique experiences not available on any other smartphone.

Similarly, users can shoot hands-free videos or capture full group selfies at various angles by partially folding Z Flip4 to activate FlexCam, which is optimized for the most popular social platforms, including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook.

“You can do more than ever with Z Flip4 taking high-quality selfies right from the Cover Screen by leveraging the main camera with the upgraded Quick Shot.

Seamlessly record high-quality video in Quick Shot mode then switch to Flex mode to continue recording hands-free without stopping the video – ideal for content creators and vloggers.”

Also, the brand stated that users are now able to take selfies in Portrait Mode and see previews in actual photo ratio when using Quick Shot. With an upgraded camera powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, photos and videos are a crisper and more stable day or night.

The new Z Flip 4 allows multiple functions like Making calls, replying to texts, unlocking the car, and even controls the SmartThings Scene widget, from the cover screen without opening the phone with it’s expanded 3,790 mAh battery.

On the side of the Galaxy Z Fold4, the smartphone brand declared it the most powerful smartphone yet adding that it is the first device to ship with Android 12L, a special version of Android created by google for large-screen experiences.

According to Samsung, the new device provides a layout similar to Personal Computer (PC), offering access to favorite and recent apps.

Multitasking according to the brand is also more intuitive allowing users to get more done on the move with the new swipe gestures, instantly switch full-screen apps to pop-up windows or split your screen in half for more ways to multitask.

Samsung said its partnerships with Google and Microsoft take multitasking to the next level. Google apps, including Chrome and Gmail, now support drag-and-drop, allowing users to quickly copy and paste links, photos, and more from one app to another and with Google Meet, users can now connect with more people while enjoying virtual co-activities, including co-watching videos on YouTube or playing games together on a video call.

Galaxy Z Fold4 takes stunning photos and videos with an upgraded 50MP wide lens and 30x Space Zoom lens while with the larger pixel size, a 23 percent brighter sensor, and enhanced processing power, users can capture clear images even at night.

Also, the large-screen experience helps to make social media, games, and other viewing content more enjoyable.

Meanwhile, joining the Galaxy Z series according to the company are Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Samsung’s new top-of-the-line earbuds that provide the most immersive wireless audio experience with a new, compact design, and seamless connectivity that is perfect for any aspect of your everyday life.

The ZFlip4 would be available in Bora Purple, Blue, Graphite, and Pink Gold with a memory size of 8/256GB while the ZFold 4 would be available in Black, Beige, and Gray Green with memory sizes of 12/256GB and 12/ 512 GB from the 9th of September,2022 and recommended retail price for the ZFold 4 is N1,055,000 for 12/256GB and 1,125,000 for 12/512GB.

According to the company, customers can get up to N80,000 discount on the Ecopackage Pre order which includes either Zflip4 or Fold 4, Buds2 Pro/Buds 2, and Watch 5 Pro/Watch 5.