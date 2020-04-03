Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.


Technology

Rocket Internet sells all shares in Jumia

by
Rocket Internet sells all shares in Jumia
Massive price slash as Jumia announces Tech Week 2020

Rocket Internet, the German investor behind ecommerce company, Jumia has sold its stake in the company according to a Reuters report. Jumia is the largest ecommerce company in Africa.

The investor which had 11 percent stake in Jumia said on Thursday it sold its holding between November 8 and the onset of the coronavirus crisis.

Sign-up For Daily News Update

* indicates required

Bettina Curtze, the firm’s head of finance and investments, told journalists that the shares were included in the 2.1 billion euros ($2.30 billion) of net cash the company had as of March 31.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

How online lenders can ease pressure on borrowers amid…

Lagos selects Teksight Edge as technical partner on SDGs…

Nigeria grows mobile money accounts despite delay of PSB…

1 of 1,231