Rack Centre wins Data Centre Development Award for MEA

Rack Centre, a carrier-neutral data centre colocation provider in West Africa, founded in 2012 has been announced the winner of the Data Centre Dynamics (DCD) global award, being the first for the Africa Data Centre Award category and the Middle East.

The award came in recognition of its LGS1 data centre doubling expansion project at its campus in Lagos, Nigeria, further serving cloud providers, content providers and enterprise customers with expansion to 1.5 MW of IT load which is the largest and most connected carrier neutral in data centre colocation provider in West Africa.

According to the data centre, the award-winning LGS1 data centre expansion project offers the most comprehensive interconnection and peering platform with its ecosystem of over 40 carriers, ISP and Content Delivery Networks and also provides two redundant, independent and diverse meet-me rooms, three fibre entry routes into the facility and an open-access mast for connectivity providers and customer connectivity resiliency.

Rack centre noted that the DCD judges selected the project over others naming the project as the largest carrier neutral data centre deployment in Africa.

Ayotunde Coker, Managing Director of Racks Centre expressed delight in the award as he noted the award is a proof of hard work and effective discharge of duty.

“We are delighted at winning such a prestigious and sought after award. This is the third consecutive award for Rack Centre at the DCD Awards, unprecedented for any Africa data centre company. The Lagos campus is currently the most significant carrier neutral digital infrastructure hub in West Africa, with comprehensive carrier neutral ecosystem benefits with over 40 carriers/internet service providers and a diverse vendor neutral Cloud marketplace. This award is a testament to our quality of delivery and track record of outstanding customer service,” Coker said

While attesting to the complexity involved in construction and completion of the LGS1 project, the DCD explained that Rack Centre has within the Middle East Africa and other African regions pushed the boundaries of design and construction in the context of specific local requirements and challenges.

Rack Centre clients include 40 telecommunication carriers, Internet Service Providers (ISPs), global Tier 1 networks and pan Africa international carriers, including direct connection to all 5 undersea cables serving the South Atlantic Coast of Africa and every country on the Atlantic coast of Africa.