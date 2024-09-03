Quidax: Nigeria’s first SEC-licensed cryptocurrency exchange sponsors BusinessDay’s landmark blockchain conference

Buchi Okoro, CEO of Quidax.

BusinessDay is set to host its annual blockchain conference, themed “Building Africa’s Future: Harnessing Blockchain for Social and Economic Transformations,” on September 11, 2024, at the Radisson Blu, Victoria Island, Lagos.

This event marks a pivotal moment in Africa’s digital evolution, drawing together industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to explore the transformative potential of blockchain technology.

Among the major sponsors of this groundbreaking event is Quidax, an African-founded cryptocurrency exchange that has recently made headlines as Nigeria’s first Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) licensed cryptocurrency exchange.

This significant achievement follows Quidax’s receipt of a provisional operating licence from Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a Digital Assets Exchange.

“Quidax is proud to be sponsoring the BusinessDay’s blockchain conference for the second time which shows our continuous commitment to driving innovation and adoption of blockchain technology in Nigeria,” Buchi Okoro, co-founder and CEO of Quidax said. “Our goal is to connect with industry leaders and foster collaborative opportunities that will advance the future of digital finance,” Okoro added.

Founded in 2018, Quidax has rapidly expanded its customer base to over 70 countries, offering a platform for buying, selling, storing, and transferring cryptocurrencies, as well as providing over-the-counter (OTC) trading services.

Through its dedicated crypto application programming interface (API), Quidax also empowers fintech companies to offer cryptocurrency services to their customers.

The licensing by Nigeria’s SEC is a major milestone for Quidax and the Nigerian cryptocurrency industry as it signals the start of formal recognition and regulatory oversight.

Okoro, expressed his enthusiasm for this development, stating, “At Quidax, the customer is our priority. Every decision we make is to ensure that customers transact on our platform easily, safely, and with confidence. We commend the SEC for bringing order, confidence, and investor protection to our industry. This is a big win for Nigeria’s embrace of crypto, and we are glad to be a part of this historical moment.”

Okoro also acknowledged the collaborative efforts between Nigerian regulators and industry players in crafting guidelines that will drive innovation and build trust within the budding crypto ecosystem.

With the SEC license, Quidax is now poised to collaborate with financial institutions, pending CBN approval, further enhancing trust and protection for crypto enthusiasts in Nigeria.

The BusinessDay blockchain conference will provide Quidax with a platform to highlight its commitment to innovation, security, and compliance. The event is expected to catalyze dialogue and collaboration, addressing the challenges and opportunities associated with blockchain technology in Africa.

With Quidax’s sponsorship and participation, the conference will also spotlight the critical role that regulated cryptocurrency exchanges can play in advancing financial inclusion, governance, and transparency across the continent.

As Africa stands on the brink of a technological revolution, Quidax’s involvement underscores its leadership in shaping a future where blockchain technology drives socio-economic transformation.