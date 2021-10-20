PwC, UNDP partner to promote technology initiatives in Africa

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on creating strategic initiatives to facilitate skills transfer, knowledge, and competencies.

The signing ceremony took place at PwC’s The Experience Centre in Lagos which would host the programmes. Mohammed Yahya, Resident Representative, UNDP Nigeria said the collaboration was to ensure innovative solutions to some of the complex development issues facing the continent, using new technology and data.

Yahya said digital solutions were important to assist in spotting entrepreneurs and young Nigerians who will become part of the larger developmental agenda.

“So signing this agreement today is a testament to the commitment between the two organisations,” Yahya said. He also described the Experience Centre as a frontier of new opportunities.

Ahunna Eziakonwa, Assistant Secretary-General and Head of UNDP Africa said the initiative is geared towards achieving the shared objectives of both institutions and will develop the culture of innovation, entrepreneurship, and employment creation.

Read also: Experts applaud PIA but want national plan on renewable energy

“This strategic collaboration with the UNDP is in line with our refreshed global strategy, the New Equation,” Uyi Akpata, Regional and Country Senior Partner at PwC said. “We, in PwC Africa, have six focus areas based on this refreshed strategy. I’m excited to note these focus areas speak directly to achieving the SDGs. Most importantly, one of the focus areas is partnering to achieve international development goals. The UNDP is arguably the best partner in this regard. So signing this MoU is a giant step that all adds up to the New Equation.”

Femi Osunubi, Partner Technology Leader, West Africa market, PwC, described the centre as a purpose-built space, equipped with interactive digital spaces and a demo lab. The centre hosts a cross-functional team of experts who work collaboratively, bringing together the best of business, technology and experience-driven consulting.

“We co-create with clients, solving relevant problems and building remarkable products. Our mission is to help organisations answer questions which are most important to them. We have a team of creative and analytical thinkers that draw insights from research and interactive workshops sessions, andsessions and execute non-traditional consulting experiences for our clients. We are excited to be collaborating with UNDP to solve Africa’s important problems and drive the development of the continent through creative thinking and technology enabled approaches,” Osunubi said.

PwC’s Experience Centre was launched in 2020 to accelerate the ability to provide digital-centric services to clients, through a combination of business understanding, human insight, and the power of emerging technology.