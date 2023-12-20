Phase 3 Communications to expand internet connectivity with new sectorial investments

Phase 3 Communications, an end-to-end digital infrastructure and technology service provider in West Africa has disclosed plans to expand its coverage and investment to various sectors including healthcare, education, and commerce among others.

Stanley Jegede, the chairman of Phase 3 disclosed this during the company’s 20th anniversary and end-of-year thanksgiving for Phase 3 and sister establishments Springhall British and Cradle to Crayon schools in Abuja.

According to him, the company is currently launching multiple expansion projects targeted at transforming West Africa’s telecommunications landscape, using innovative technology.

He said, “If anything Phase3’s 20th year and role in Nigeria, and Africa’s telecommunications cum technology space has become even more mission-critical riding on a future-proof network mindset with increased demand for high-performance, secure and scalable networks like Phase3.

“Phase 3 has embarked on a termed expansion project to invest in increasing its aerial and terrestrial fiber network footprint in Nigeria, and in the coming months and years Phase 3, will leverage its capabilities as well as innovative fabric to further amplify opportunities in financial, education, healthcare, commerce, agriculture, and other sectors of the economy.”

He stated that the company with recent license acquisitions such as a provisional Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) license has also proven its commitment deepen its cross-sector play with exponential investments targeted at enhanced technology infrastructure and multi-layer value chain integration in the industry.

“The Phase3 family have been granted the opportunity to make vital contributions in one of the world’s fastest-growing sectors and that is a lot to be grateful for as well as not to be taken lightly.

“The journey of 20 years has been one suffused with many inspiring achievements and learning curves. Today, as a National Long Distance Operator (NLDO) licensed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has the immense capability to provide multilayer telecommunication services in Nigeria to all players in the industry, corporate organizations, institutions, and residences using fiber-optic technology.

“Phase 3 remains relentless in its pursuits as it continues to expand the scope of its offerings and capabilities beyond the shores of Nigeria, through invaluable global partnerships, and regional business play – based on its strategic intentto boost accessibility and foster regional integration via its network,” he said.