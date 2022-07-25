Peter Obi, Bianca Ojukwu, AFCON 2022, others top Nigerians’ search in Q1 2022

From politics to high profile deaths, sports personalities, blockbuster movies and TV series, Nollywood actors to musicians and songs that became very popular in the first half of the year, Nigerians turned to Google to find out more.

Peter obi, Vladmir Putin, and Bianca Ojukwu took the top three spots for ‘trending people’ in Nigeria in the first half of the year, according to data collated by Google.

Peter Obi is a Nigerian businessman and politician who served as the Governor of Anambra State three separate times from 2006 to 2014. He is currently the Labour Party presidential candidate for the coming election in 2023.

Putin, Russia’s President also caught the attention of Nigerians as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine became topical across the globe. Bianca Ojukwu, the widow of late Biafran warlord, Chukuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu also led search interest by Nigerians following here public brush with Ebelechukwu, the wife of immediate past Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano.

A famous slap comes in at number five on the list of top trending people, after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars in March.

AFCON (African Cup of Nations) 2022 topped the list of most searched moments between January and June. Senegal beat Egypt in the final match of the football competition to emerge as the winner.

The ongoing strike by ASUU (Academic Staff Union of Universities) that has seen the majority of Nigerian students in public tertiary institutions stay out of classes for five months is also a top moment that captured the interest of Nigerians online.

Top of the list of notable deaths is Osinachi Nwachukwu, popular Nigerian Gospel singer. She was allegedly killed by her husband in a case of domestic violence. The death of Chinedu Nwadike, another gospel singer, was the second most searched death for Nigerians.

In the entertainment industry, the song, Buga, by Kizz Daniel and Tekno is the number one trending song in the period under review. Blood sisters, a Nigerian series on Netflix starring Nancy Isime and Ini Dima-Okojie topped the list of top trending movies and TV Series by Nigerians from January to June 2022.

Olu Jacobs, the veteran Nollywood actor who recently celebrated his 80th birthday leads the list of top trending actors in Nigeria while Raheem Sterling’s journey from Manchester City to Chelsea FC led him to be the number one trending sports personality in Nigeria.

Other trending moments include Winter paralympics, Chrisland school girl, APC Presidential primaries, Russia-Ukraine conflict, Kuje prison attack, PDP Presidential primaries 2022, Owo church attack, and Blasphemy Sokoto.

Mavins, Crayon, Ayra Starr, LADIPO, Magixx and Boy Spyce– Overdose, Girlfriend by Ruger, Calm down by Rema, Finesse featuring Buju’s Pheelz, Ruger’s Dior, Zazu Zeh by Portable featuring Olamide and Poco Lee, Kizz Daniel’s pour me water, Baddest boy by Skiibii, and Asake’s Peace be unto you, also made up top trending songs searched by Nigeria in the period under review.

Apart from Olu Jacobs, other trending actors include Kemi Afolabi, Yul Edochie, Judy Austin, Joke Silva, and Ini Dima-Okojie.